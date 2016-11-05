Extra Erie County sheriff deputies to patrol roadways this Thanksgiving

The ultimate goal: deter reckless driving and cite people who are causing harms to themselves and others behind the wheel.

The money will cover shifts for additional deputies on and around the Thanksgiving holiday.

Among the areas where they’ll be patrolling: U.S. 250, Ohio 4, Ohio 60, Ohio 2 and Ohio 61. They’ll also stake out connecting county roads, including Darrow, Mason and Strecker roads.

“The ultimate goal of this enforcement activity is to reduce the number of fatal traffic crashes in Erie County,” according to an office statement.