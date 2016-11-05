Huron man loses $6,000 in 'grandparent scheme'

According to a report taken by the Erie County Sheriff's Office, the man told a sheriff's deputy at 2:20 p.m. Friday that on Tuesday, he received a phone call, purportedly from a "Sgt. Richard Sweney" at the "East Valley Detention Center" that his grandson was being held on a six thousand dollar bond.

The caller convinced the victim to purchase three $2,000 gift cards from the Best Buy electronics store. The Huron man did so, and gave the purported police officer the information from the cards.

Unfortunately, the Huron resident began to wonder too late whether his grandson was really in jail, or whether electronics store gift cards are an accepted method for posting bail. When he attempted to stop payment, he discovered that the funds from the gift cards had already been withdrawn.

The man contacted Best Buy, only to be told that there have already been several purchases out of state using the gift cards.

The report from the sheriff's office notes that the victim "was an apparent victim of 'The Grandparent Scheme'."

Variations of the "your grandson is in jail" scheme are often reported locally.

Another common variation is an email from a friend, reporting that the person is stranded and needs money quickly. The scheme is carried out by hacking a person's email account. Victims are persuaded to send money, only to find out, too late, that the friend is not in fact stranded in London or another foreign locale.