Ohio

Troopers: Nearly $2M in illegally imported furs found in van

Associated Press • Today at 4:15 PM

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (AP) — Ohio state troopers say a routine traffic stop uncovered nearly $2 million in furs that had been brought to the country unlawfully.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol on Thursday said troopers stopped a van for speeding last week on Interstate 80 in Wood County, near Toledo. The van had New York registration.

Authorities say troopers found nearly a dozen boxes containing more than 450 furs.

Federal customs officials have confirmed that the furs were imported unlawfully.

There have been no arrests reported.

