Sheriff Kyle Overmyer moved from Erie County jail

SANDUSKY — Sandusky County Sheriff Kyle Overmyer is no longer at the Erie County jail.

Overmyer was transferred Friday about 2 p.m. from the local jail to the Marion-Hardin County jail, Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth said.

Sigsworth was given the authority to move Overmyer so by visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove, he said.

Erie County needed the space at the jail to house people who have committed crimes in Erie County.

“The decision was made because it was not apparent he was going to post bond. Due to limited jail space and the fact he was being held for crimes committed in another county he was moved,” Sigsworth said.

Overmyer was moved to Marion-Hardin County jail where he could remain until his trial unless someone posts bond of $250,000 cash for him.

His trial was scheduled for March 6. With his bond increased, however, Cosgrove ordered the trail be moved up to avoid legal violations of how long someone can be held until trail.

Overmyer was indicted in October on 43 drug and theft in office charges, 38 of which are felonies. A three-panel judge suspended him and Overmyer did not contest the suspension- choosing to go to trail instead.

His sister Tracy Overmyer posted 10 percent of Overmyer’s $150,000 bond when he plead not guilty to the charges.

Cosgrove revoked his initial bond yesterday when she ruled he violated conditions of his bond, such as intimidation of witnesses, having contact with employees of the Sandusky County Sheriff office and purchasing a weapon. She increased his bond to $250,000 cash bond, no 10 percent option.

His second time around as a jail inmate comes days before the election.

Cosgrove in yesterdays hearing seemed surprised he was seeking re-election for Sheriff.

