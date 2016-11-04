Bellevue boy, 17, dies in car crash

Authorities pronounced Kyle Cherry dead at the scene.

Cherry was a passenger in a 1997 Ford Taurus driven by Bellevue resident Alexander Griggs, 18.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol report details the one-vehicle crash.

Griggs’ vehicle was traveling northbound on County Road 278 when he lost control of his car. Griggs’ vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and overcorrected off the left side.

The vehicle struck a utility pole and overturned before coming to a stop.

Griggs sustained critical injuries and was taken by a medical helicopter to a Toledo hospital.

The crash remains under investigation, and alcohol does not appear to be a factor.