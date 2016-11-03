Woman beats up girlfriend, lands several charges

Officers charged Lindsley Street resident Melany A. Mathis, 37, with assault, child endangering, domestic violence and marijuana possession.

The incident, occurring in her girlfriend’s home, within the 1500 block of Camp St., occurred at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Problems began when Mathis asked to use her girlfriend’s cellphone. Mathis then yelled and threw her phone against the wall.

Mathis then pushed her girlfriend to the ground, threw her onto the couch, ripped her hairpiece from her head, bit her and pushed her up against the refrigerator.

The girlfriend’s two young children were present as this all occurred. Mathis didn’t attack the children, who went unscathed during this incident.

When questioned by police, Mathis denied any wrongdoing. Officers arrested Mathis and took her to the Erie County jail.

