Report: Woman attacks husband, tries to assault his girlfriend

Just before 6 a.m. Wednesday, city police officers arrived within the 1300 block of Hayes Ave. for a domestic violence dispute.

The incident started, according to a related police report, when Hendry Street resident Aubrey F. Richardson, 27, pounded on the man’s front door.

Richardson found a way into his home and made her way toward a bedroom, where the man’s girlfriend was.

The man stood in front of the closed bedroom door to block Richardson.

Richardson, however, began punching the man in the head. The man held his arms up to ward off the blows.

When the man said he was calling 911, Richardson left the area.

Officers processed charges of domestic violence and aggravated burglary against Richardson.

Reach reporter Andy Ouriel at ouriel@sanduskyregister.com and follow him on Twitter @AndyOuriel