Ottawa County invests in emergency alert program

Locals can now sign up for specialized phone messages to alert them of emergencies, traffic updates, adverse weather, and other important information from the county.

“This is to our benefit because it’s a speedy method of getting notifications to the public,” said Fred Peterson, director of the Ottawa County Emergency Management Agency. “This is a great service for the community.”

Ottawa County partnered with Nixle, a web-based notification service, to facilitate the alerts. Peterson said Nixle is trusted by law enforcement and government agencies nationally.

The notification service costs $5,000 annually, most of which is covered by Materion, Peterson said.

“The taxpayers don’t have to cover very much of this,” Peterson said. “Materion is doing this for the community.”

Peterson spoke to concerns residents could have about handing their cell phone number over to the county.

“If you don’t like it you can always opt out,” Peterson said. “There’s no harm in that. We don’t share phone numbers with anyone. In actuality, I don’t even think we have names associated with the phone numbers. We just have the number.”

Want to join?

WHAT: Ottawa County emergency notifications

WHERE:

• Online: sign up at co.ottawa.oh.us

• Phone: text your zip code to 888-777

