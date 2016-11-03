Posted today, 9 a.m.

Overmyer heading back to jail?

Suspended sheriff will face judge during bond revocation hearing. Get live, real-time updates here.

FREMONT — He allegedly threatened to bring down others at the Sandusky County sheriff’s office if his suspension as sheriff sticks and he gets convicted in court on theft and drug charges when he goes to trial next year.

Since Sheriff Kyle Overseer’s arrest in August, his brother-in-law, sheriff’s Captain Michael Meggitt, allegedly tried to intimidate the Gibsonburg police chief, according to the motion filed Monday in county court to revoke the sheriff’s bond.

Meggitt was taking photographs of the chief’s home when sheriff’s logs show he was booked to be at the shooting range, according to the court document.

Sheriff Kyle Overmyer will be in court today to answer to a bond revocation motion from special prosecutor Carol Hamilton O’Brien. The Delaware County prosecutor agreed in February to serve as special prosecutor for the Overmyer drug and theft investigation, and she obtained a 43-count indictment against him Aug. 23.

Overmyer allegedly collected drugs discard by residents in drop boxes at area police stations and kept them. He also doctor-shopped to obtain prescription medications and stole county funds, according to the indictment.

O’Brien contends the sheriff has violated the terms of his bond since his arrest and should be returned to jail until trial next year.

Overmyer has scorched earth plan for sheriff’s office

Ovemyer and his sister, county clerk of courts Tracy Overmyer, were accused earlier this year of attempting to intimidate the Gibsonburg mayor and police Chief Paul Whitaker, pressuring them to pull their support for the investigation.

You better remember

“There are probably going to be lawsuits for slander and defamation and you know you are going to end up getting pulled into this,” Kyle Overmyer told them back in January after the Register first reported about the investigation. “Do you really want to be involved in something like this?”