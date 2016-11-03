Feds, police bust area drug kingpin

The law enforcement officials on Thursday charged McEwen Street resident Daniel N. Hallingshead Jr., 21, with conspiracy to distribute, a high-level felony.

As of late Thursday, he remains behind bars at the Lucas County jail in Toledo with a court hearing scheduled for later this month. It’s likely prosecutors will assess additional charges onto Hallingshead.

A yearlong secret investigation culminated at about 7 a.m. Thursday, when several agencies stormed five properties in Sandusky connected to Hallingshead’s drug-dealing organization:

• The agencies: the Drug Enforcement Agency, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Perkins police and Sandusky police.

• The five properties searched after obtaining a warrant: 618 McEwen St., 616 Meigs St., 506 McKelvey St., 1102 Ging St., and 726 W. Osborne St.

Officers seized suspected heroin, an assortment of pills, drug paraphernalia and money at multiple locations.

“We hit the houses simultaneously, and there were entry teams at each of these locations,” Sandusky police Chief John Orzech said. “There wasn’t any resistance or any issues at any of these properties.”

Hallingshead was the only person charged in connection with Thursday’s incident. Yet local detectives remain confident they can also charge others in his organization.

“There will be additional individuals that will be arrested as part of this investigation,” Orzech said.

Orzech then addressed the bust’s importance.

“It’s a big deal because he was a major distributor,” Orzech said. “This is of a higher magnitude of dealing than just someone on the street distributing a gram or so.”

The arrest also displays a no-tolerance policy for people dealing drugs in Sandusky.

“There was a substantial amount of time and effort put in this case,” Orzech said. “As it moves forward, I think the community will see what a significant impact it will have.”

Reach reporter Andy Ouriel at ouriel@sanduskyregister.com and follow him on Twitter @AndyOuriel