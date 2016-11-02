New use-of-force training for Cleveland police to be delayed

Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2fchSF7 ) reports the new schedule has officers being trained by March 31. The biggest reason for the delay is that the new policies aren’t done yet.

Matthew Barge, who leads the team monitoring the reform agreement, says the city and the Justice Department are incorporating public feedback they received. He says they expect to finish the policies in the coming weeks.

He says the training for officers should be comprehensive, not “half-baked.”

Any changes to such scheduling would require approval from the federal judge overseeing the agreement.

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com