Bayview resident Craig Orshoski, 20, was traveling west on his Honda motorcycle on Mason Road. As he approached Maple Avenue, a GMC Arcadia driven by Sandusky resident George Kreimes, 86, pulled out in front of and struck Orshoski.

It’s unclear if he was ejected, according to to deputy Matt Heery.

Orshoski was taken to Firelands Regional Medical Center by Margaretta Township Fire and EMS. Kriemes was cited for failure to yield left turn.

Alcohol was not suspected in the crash.