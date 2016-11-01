Sheriff's alleged crimes detailed

That’s according to the motion filed by a special prosecutor in August with the Ohio Supreme Court asking the court to suspend Overmyer from office.

“The taxpayers and other Sandusky County officers are harmed directly by funds stolen by Overmyer. Plus, the other county officers have and will continue to suffer after the loss of public trust, resulting from Overmyer's crimes,” special prosecutor Carol Hamilton O'Brien wrote in her motion.

“Overmyer's criminal conduct demonstrates his lack of respect for the sheriff's office, his role as a peace officer and most importantly, the public. Likewise, Overmyer has demonstrated a willingness not only to use county employees to his criminal ends, but also to use his position to intimidate, harass and harm others.”

In April 2015, Overmyer began stopping at local police departments picking up medications and unused prescriptions turned over to police by residents. He said he’d been authorized by the federal Drug Enforcement Agency to do so.

But he never had the DEA authority he claimed.

Investigators determined that all the bags and boxes that Overmyer picked up had been opened and several bags were missing.

“Overmyer denied having a drug problem, instead claiming to have a money problem and a wife problem. At one point during BCI's investigation, Overmyer confronted a mayor and attempted to pressure the mayor and police chief to back off the investigation,” the court filing states.

It became apparent during the investigation Overmyer also had been receiving large amounts of controlled drugs from several doctors.

“Overmyer’s abuse of prescription drugs began in the spring of 2014 and continued until February 2015. He stopped receiving prescription drugs when his doctors discontinued him from receiving further prescriptions,” O'Brien wrote.

It was then Overmyer used his position as sheriff at least three times to illegally obtain prescriptions from the jail doctor.

Overmyer has denied being a drug addict or stealing any drugs.

“I have not even drank alcohol for seven years,” Overmyer said previously.

Overmyer's investigation into workplace misconduct against former Det. Sean O'Connell was retaliation and occurred after it was apparent the detective would testify against the sheriff, O'Brien said.

“This action was in retaliation for Sean O'Connell's cooperation in BCI's investigation,” she said.

BCI also began to receive information that Overmyer was stealing from the Furtherance of Justice fund.

“In particular in November 2013 and April 2015, Overmyer requisitioned a total of $2,500 indicating on the request it was to be used for drug buys and investigations. Neither Sandusky County detectives received these funds for their investigations.”

On Feb. 24, 2016, Overmyer provided $2,500 in cash to Detective Zach Zender indicating the money had been in his desk.

But bank records show Overmyer had cashed both checks at his personal bank. In the November 2013 transaction, Overmyer made a cash deposit into his personal account that same day.

Overmyer allegedly falsified several documents to hide the theft, including altering the individual requisition forms, the Furtherance of Justice ledger and the Furtherance of Justice yearly expense report.

Those seem to be just a few occurrences.

“This misuse of public funds for personal use began early in his tenure as sheriff and continued until present,” O'Brien wrote.