Sandusky man arrested for assaulting girlfriend

Gregory K. Armstrong, 34, was taken into custody in a home in the 2100 block of W. Monroe St. Police had their handguns drawn as they entered the house to subdue him, although the officers did not point their guns at him and held him at taser point.

Felice Jones, 28, same address, told police that Armstrong punched her several times in the head and chest and kicked her in the leg after the two had an argument at about 8 p.m. Sunday.

Police observed red marks on her chest, a bump on her forehead and bruises on her leg.

Jones reported the incident Monday morning, saying that Armstrong took away her car keys and threatened to damage her car.

Police knew by checking records that Armstrong had once been charged with complicity in attempted murder, so they were cautious when they went to the house to arrest him, the police report states. Police saw holes punched in a bedroom door, consistent with what Jones had told them.

Armstrong was listed on the Erie County Jail roster Tuesday, facing charges of assault and domestic violence.

Armstrong participated in an armed robbery attempt on Sandusky resident Lee Donald on Sept. 23, 2013. A shot was fired during the robbery, injuring Donald. Armstrong pleaded guilty to unlawful transaction in weapons, and was sentenced to one year in prison. He originally faced charges of complicity in attempted murder and complicity in attempted robbery.

Armstrong was charged in 2010 with felonious assault. The case was dismissed, according to online court records for Sandusky Municipal Court.

Armstrong was charged in December 2007 in the same court with domestic violence and with assault. Both of the charges were dismissed, according to online records.

Armstrong also was charged with assault in February 2007 in Sandusky Municipal Court. He was convicted and received a small fine and a suspended sentence.

Two charges of child endangerment were filed against Armstrong in 2003 in Sandusky Municipal Court. Both charges were dismissed.

Jones told police that Armstrong bragged to her, "Judge O'Brien didn't do anything to him last time and wouldn't this time either," referring to Sandusky Municipal Judge Erich O'Brien.