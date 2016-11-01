Put-in-Bay mayor drives unlawfully, again

McCann, 79, was operating a “motorized bicycle” on Village Hall Drive when he was pulled over by Put-in-Bay police, according to the citation.

This is the third time McCann was caught driving unlawfully in the village this year. He was warned for driving without a license July 1, and was cited several days later for the same offense.

It’s not clear why McCann doesn’t have a license, or if he intends to get one.

He did not return multiple calls from the Register seeking comment Tuesday afternoon.

Police vowed to cite McCann if he was found driving without his license this past summer. Following his initial ticket, McCann started asking police for rides. Former police Chief Mike Frank obliged, as long as officers weren’t out on another call.

Police confirmed McCann’s Tuesday citation was his first since July.

He is scheduled to appear in Ottawa County Common Pleas Court Nov. 9.

Reach reporter Patrick Pfanner at pfanner@sanduskyregister.com, follow him on Twitter @PatPfanner and follow the Register at Facebook.com/SanduskyRegister