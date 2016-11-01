Woman charged for coffee cup assault

Stacy S. Haeft, 43, was charged by Port Clinton police Sunday afternoon, according to the incident report.

Officers responded to the assault call in the 200 block of E. Second St.

The victim told police she exited a substance abuse meeting when a man from the meeting hugged her. She got into her car shortly thereafter, but was confronted by Haeft.

Haeft made derogatory comments about the victim for hugging the man. Haeft then reportedly threw the coffee cup at the victim, which struck her above the left eye. The victim said she threw the cup back at Haeft before she called police.

Haeft then drove away with the man.

Police found the victim with a cut above her eye and blood covering her face, glasses and cell phone, according to the report.

An officer spoke to a man who witnessed the exchange. He confirmed the victim’s story.

The victim later said she received an apology from Haeft through a text message.

Police made contact with Haeft and asked her to tell her side of the story. Haeft told police she was having a hard time and “just lost her mind” for a minute,” according to the report.

Haeft reported to the police station and was charged with assault.

