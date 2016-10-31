Will Overmyer go back to jail?

Carol O'Brien, the Delaware County prosecutor, filed a request today to revoke Overmyer's bond.

“We had a number of grounds,” she said.

Overmyer had contact last week with potential witnesses at a Republican party central committee meeting, O'Brien said.

The committee met to name an interim sheriff. Overmyer, who is a member of the central committee, voted in naming his replacement. He voted for former Fremont police chief Tim Wiersma, who was appointed interim by a majority vote of committee members.

Clyde police Chief Bruce Gower was a candidate for the interim sheriff’s job and also attended the meeting.

“He never spoke to me but I was present,” Gower said, referring to Overmyer.

Gower also is a potential witness at Overmyer’s trial in March.

He is one of the six police chiefs in Sandusky County who all expressed concerns about the sheriff’s behavior, back in August 2015. They began questioning why he was picking up medications and unused prescriptions left by residents in drop boxes at police stations, learning later there was no accounting at the sheriff’s office for the drugs.

Their suspicions led to Overmyer’s arrest a year later on a 43-count indictment after O’Brien took over as special prosecutor. O’Brien was assigned the case after the chiefs raised a ruckus when Sandusky County Prosecutor Tom Stierwalt and Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWIne both failed to take any action.

Grounds cited in O’Brien’s request to revoke his bond include:

* Contact with other members of the sheriff's office.

* Purchase of a crossbow, which is prohibited under the terms of his bond.

* A county computer Overmyer returned had been wiped clean.

Overmyer was indicted Aug. 23 on drug and theft in office charges, 38 of which are felonies. A three-panel judge suspended him and Overmyer did not contest the ruling, choosing to take his chances at trial instead of fighting the suspension.

The sheriff posted $150,000 bond when he entered not guilty pleas to the charges the next day at an arraignment in county court after he spent the night in the Erie County jail.

Visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove, who ordered Overmyer to jail after he was indicted, will decide on the motion to revoke bond. A hearing date has not yet been scheduled.

If Cosgrove revokes Overmyer's bond he could be held until trial, O'Brien said, which is in March.

The request to revoke Overmyer’s bond comes just eight days before the election.

Overmyer’s re-election campaign hasn’t been interrupted by the indictment, and the Republican party has not asked him to step aside. He’s running against two independent candidates, retired detective James Consolo and Perkins Township police Lt. Chris Hilton.

Some voters in the county have expressed concern Overmyer could win by splitting the opposition vote.