Trick-or-treat candy possibly tampered with in Wakeman

On its Facebook account, the Wakeman Police Department issued a warning to all parents and children receiving Lemonhead candies in their trick-or-treating bags, buckets and pales.

“It was brought (to) our attention by a couple people that some candy passed in town (on Sunday) is very suspicious,” according to the posting. “There are multiple instances of the packages being open slightly, and the candy itself looking distorted. Please check all candy before letting anyone eat it.”

It’s not known if anyone has been poisoned by eating the candy in question.

Several people sounded off in the comments section:

• Megan Marie Smith: The people that think the candy was tampered with are slow and actually shouldn't even be (allowed) to treat a trick. Lemonade heads are the cheapest wrappers out there. It’s a sugar ball in cheap plastic.

• Leah Baker: Honestly, of course this is a likely overreaction. The part that makes me nuts, though, is that people seem offended by the warning when it's a simple way to make absolutely sure that our children are kept safe.

• Mike Vance: Stop spreading hysteria. Nothing bad was found. It’s called crappy packaging. Throw out anything that’s already opened or looks off.

