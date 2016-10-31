3 men arrested in 3 separate Crowbar incidents

Jaterious Light, 21, 1400 block Dixon Ave., was charged with assault, and Daniel J. Knerr, 31, 2300 block Milan Road, was charged with persistent disorderly conduct while intoxicated and marijuana possession.

Sandusky police received several 911 calls to the 200 block of W. Market St. for a fight. A man dressed in a Joker costume told an officer he pulled his cousin off of a bouncer to stop the fight, but another bouncer grabbed him thinking he was involved, the report stated.

A woman told an officer the bouncer refused to let them in with their wristbands, telling them to go to the back of the line. Several people in line, including Light, started to jump over the fence, but the bouncer tried to push him out, according to the report.

The bouncer confirmed many people started to jump the fence while waiting in line, and he tried to stop them. He said Light punched him several times near his head and face. A large lump was found on his head in addition to a scratch on his neck, the report stated.

Sandusky firefighters transported the bouncer to Firelands Regional Medical Center for a possible concussion.

When found and questioned by police, Light denied any involvement, claimed he was sleeping.

During the assault investigation, Crowbar staff notified police of a man causing problems and using profanities. Police told Knerr to leave the area, but again he caused problems as officers tended to the assault incident.

After officers arrested Knerr, they searched and found a small bag of marijuana in Knerr’s front left pants pocket, the report stated.

Both Light and Knerr were issued summons and released.

As officers were still at Crowbar, they noticed a vehicle speeding while driving east on Market Street. The vehicle turned south into a parking spot, pulling its front tires on the curb, the report stated.

The driver emerged from the vehicle, staring and walking unsteadily toward police. The man, later identified as Frank M. Moses Jr, 21, of 600 block of W.Washington St., had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol, the report stated.

Moses refused to complete sobriety tests but later was found with a BAC of .230, nearly triple Ohio’s legal limit of .08. The police report indicated Moses was previously convicted of at least one operating a vehicle under the influence charge.

Moses was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence and driving under suspension and taken to the Erie County jail. He has since been released.

