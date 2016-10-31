Underage drinker crashes car, lands OVI charges

Norwalk resident Zackery I. Oates was charged with OVI, underage drinking, open container and driving under suspension.

Erie County sheriff deputies were called to a home in the 8500 block of Ohio 60 to find Oates who told the homeowner about his crash, the report stated. Deputies soon found his car was found upside down in a ditch on Butler Road with “numerous alcoholic beverages” inside, was wet and smelled of alcohol.

A case of cold Busch Light was found inside the vehicle and a half open empty can of Busch Light near the vehicle, the report stated.

When questioned by deputies, Oates denied consuming alcohol and refused to complete sobriety tests and receive medical attention, though he complained of an eye injury. But without being asked, Oates he tried walking heel to toe on three separate occasions but was unable to do so. He also failed two other tests, the report stated.

Oates was taken to the Vermilion Police Department where he eventually blew a BAC of .229, exceeding Ohio’s legal limit of .08, the report stated.

While at the police station, Oates asked how he could file a lawsuit against a nearby bar for selling him alcohol because he believed it was “responsible for him crashing his car,” according to the report.

Oates was issued a summons for charges later released to a sober party.

