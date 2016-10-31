Driver hurt as car crashes, splits during Ohio police chase

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — The State Highway Patrol says a driver was hurt during a Cleveland-area police chase when his car struck two utility poles and a tree and split in half.

Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2eZBvSZ ) reports the patrol says the chase began Sunday afternoon in East Cleveland and reached speeds of about 75 mph. Authorities say the driver lost control of the car after a city cruiser began chasing it.

It wasn’t immediately clear why police began chasing the car.

The driver was thrown from the car during the crash. He was taken to a hospital, and authorities said his condition wasn’t immediately known.

An investigation is ongoing.

