Chiefs to Tribe fans: Keep victory celebrations civil

SANDUSKY — If the Cleveland Indians win one more game — either tonight, Tuesday or Wednesday — many people will no doubt celebrate like it’s 1948.

And if they’re victorious, a couple chiefs ask Tribe fans to channel their inner Corey Kluber and keep their emotions in check during such a passionate moment.

Both men overseeing Erie County’s two largest law enforcement departments offered some tips and warnings for people who are considering committing criminal acts after a potential World Series clincher:

• Sandusky police Chief John Orzech: We encourage all fans to celebrate enthusiastically but peacefully, as the Cavs fans did when winning the NBA championship. Officers will be tolerant but will enforce any disorderly or destructive behavior.

• Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth: Tribe fans everywhere are looking forward to responsibly celebrating a win. We don’t want to see anyone’s celebration ruined by a preventable tragedy. If you’re going out to watch the game and plan on consuming alcoholic beverages, know your limit. Don’t risk being arrested or causing injury or death to yourself or anyone else by engaging in irresponsible postgame celebrations. We all want to experience a memorable and trouble-free celebration.

