Bellevue woman, 75, dies in car crash

Bellevue police confirmed Margaret Hippler succumbed to her injuries shortly after the crash, occurring at about 3:20 p.m.

While stopped at Prairie Road, a tractor-trailer turned off Main Street (U.S. 20), and drove by Hippler’s car.

Hippler, however, didn’t allow the tractor-trailer to fully pass her before approaching the intersection.

“It blocked her view,” Bellevue police Officer Carla Schaffer said. “She thought both lanes were clear. As she entered the intersection, she didn’t see the Dodge Ram truck in the passing lane. That is when the Dodge Ram truck struck her when she entered the intersection.”

Hippler died at the scene. The pickup truck driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Few crashes happen in the area.

“Everyone should just double check to make sure both lanes are clear before you enter the intersection,” Schaffer said. “There are a lot of semis out there.”