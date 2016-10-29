Boys being boys?

Howard also refused to release a copy of the complaint, made by Detective Kayla Zander that sparked an outside investigation in April.

“I think it’s important to state the independent investigator cleared the accused of any wrongdoing,” Howard told the Reflector earlier in the week.

But that isn’t what happened.

“There is insufficient evidence to either prove or disprove the allegation(s),” Stark County Sheriff Chief Deputy John Campbell stated in the report of his investigation, about two allegations.

Sheriff Howard refused to explain the discrepancy in that statement and in other incorrect statements he made. He also refused to release other related public records, in addition to the complaint he’s withholding, which appears to be in violation of Ohio’s public records law.

Deputy gets affectionate when he drinks’

On record

Howard did give a copy of Campbell’s report to the Reflector on Friday, after the Register had already reported about it. The sheriff went to the Norwalk paper after refusing to answer questions from the Register about how he handled Zander’s complaint.

Other discrepancies or apparent inaccuracies Sheriff Howard provided include:

He told the Reflector Detective Zander did not want to pursue a complaint after she told him in September 2014 about the first incident. “She asked us to do nothing," he said. But that’s not what Zander told the investigator. The sheriff never “ask(ed) her if she wanted to file a complaint,” according to the report.

Howard said he asked the Buckeye Sheriff’s Association in April to assign an outside agency to investigate Zander’s complaint, but there’s no record that shows that. Chief Deputy Campbell, in his report, stated he received the assignment from Howard with a copy of Zander’s complaint.

Howard was asked on Thursday and Friday for clarification, but he refused to address any of the apparent inaccuracies. It’s not the first time the sheriff, or his commanders, have provided information to the public that was suspected of being inaccurate.

That’s what happened in 2014 after deputies served a warrant at a wrong address on Benedict Avenue, handcuffing the wrong person and holding him to the floor for about 20 minutes while they searched his apartment. The incident does not appear to have been fully documented by the sheriff’s office.

Howard also released parts of a text message exchange his commander had with other agencies, but he withheld the texts that warned his officers they were going to the wrong home.

Botched raid

Other police leaders in the county said Howard’s deputies weren’t operating in a professional manner, lacked training and weren’t being respectful to the public, in general. Legal scholars the Register spoke with at that time said the action by Howard’s team appeared to be an egregious violation of the resident’s civil rights.

Knock knock

Zander claimed Detective Sgt. Josh Querin — her supervisor — made a pass at her in September 2014 when both were at a training in Columbus. She spurned his advances without incident but a short time later told Howard that Querin was complaining about her job performance.

She feared he was retaliating against her, Campbell’s report states.

Another incident allegedly occurred in April 2015, at another training exercise in Columbus. The two had gone out for drinks after the training and Querin bought a six-pack of beer, according to the report, and went with Zander to her hotel room.

He began asking Zander “if she liked him,” to which Zander replied that “she didn’t date married men.”

He attempted to hug her and she asked him to leave, which he did without incident, according to Campbell’s report.

She told him about the incidents but Howard didn’t discuss it with her or say anything about her concerns Quern might be retaliating. But he did talk with Querin, subsequently, about Zander’s job performance. Querin later gave her a poor performance review, which he’d discussed with the sheriff before filing it.

Howard refused to respond to requests for clarification, or say why he didn’t ask for an outside investigation earlier, or why he didn’t simply assign a different supervisor to conduct the performance review, something he did later after the Register inquired about the Zander’s complaint.

The sheriff, it appears, didn’t take any formal action on it until the Register made a public records request in late March for documents in her personnel file and other files maintained by the sheriff’s office.

Nothing to see here

It’s not clear why the sheriff refuses to release the complaint Zander filed, or disclose the date it was filed, and he refused to say why he waited so long before asking for an outside investigation.

The sheriff also is refusing to say why there’s no documentation in the files detailing how he resolved the issue between the two detectives. He’s also refused to answer questions about whether he or deputies intentionally or inadvertently provided inaccurate information to the public.

When he reached out to the Reflector after the Register published a news article about the complaint, Howard blamed his opponent for playing Dirty politics. But there’s no evidence of that.

Todd Corbin, the Republican running against Howard, wasn’t the person who provided Campbell’s report to the Register.

The source, a former deputy who at one time worked for Howard, said he is in no way associated with Corbin’s campaign. He was providing the information, he said, because the sheriff’s office has become a “good old boys” network under Howard.

The administration lacks professionalism and discipline, he said, an opinion other law enforcement professionals in the region have echoed in the past.