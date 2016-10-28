Drunk Sandusky man exits moving car to flee police

But Sandusky police officers caught up with the fleeing city man and charged with several crimes.

They placed Brandon D. Wright, 25, under arrest just after 3 a.m. Thursday. The arrest occurred outside his residence, within the 1800 block of Remington Ave.

An officer first spotted Wright on Pipe Street near Rhode Street where he apparently stopped his car in the middle of an intersection.

Despite the officer’s activating his cruiser overhead lights, Wright kept driving away, topping his speed at 40 mph on residential streets.

Wright erratically drove his car, as the report pointed out he “traveled left of center, crossing lanes of travel, went over the curb and through the boulevard.”

Upon turning into an apartment complex, Wright left the car and “took off running northbound through the parking lot. (Wright) never got the vehicle in park, and it struck another vehicle in the parking lot.”

Officer Stephen Ritterbach chased down Wright and tackled him to the ground. Wright resisted arrest and claimed someone else was in the car and had a gun. Ritterbach determined no one else was in the vehicle, and Wright “was only attempting to distract me in order to escape.”

Wright faces several charges: operating a vehicle under the influence, resisting arrest, fleeing and eluding driving under suspension, two-count stop sign violation and traveling left of center. He also has two outstanding warrants with Perkins police.

As of midday Friday, he remains locked up inside the Erie County jail on a no bond order.

