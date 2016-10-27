Sheriff Howard's not taking questions

“He gets affectionate when he drinks,” Howard said, referring to his chief detective, Sgt. Josh Querin.

That’s according to a report from the Stark County sheriff’s office detailing the results of an investigation into a sexual harassment complaint filed by another detective, Kayla Zander.

Zander’s complaint, as it turns out, was a “he said/she said” misunderstanding, according to the report filed by Stark County Chief Deputy John Campbell on May 9.

“There is insufficient evidence to either prove or disprove the allegation,” Campbell wrote in his report, dismissing two of five allegations against Sgt. Querin that date back more than two years.

The other three allegations also were similarly dismissed.

But there’s no explanation in Campbell’s report why Sheriff Howard waited so long before taking any action to address Zander’s complaint, and subsequent complaints, that Querin had targeted her after she spurned his sexual advances.

Zander told Sheriff Howard about Querin shortly after he made a pass at her in September 2014, but the only reply she got from him was the deputy sergeant “gets affectionate when he drinks.”

Howard did not respond to an inquiry from the Register, and also did not reply to a public records request.

The Register received Campbell’s report from a former deputy who has been highly critical of Howard’s leadership, saying the sheriff’s office has become a “good old boys” network under him.

Howard was asked Wednesday whether he and Querin were related by blood or marriage, but he did not respond to the question.

For his part, Sgt. Querin is supporting Howard’s re-election bid.

“Sheriff Dane Howard is a working sheriff and clearly the right person for the position,” he wrote in a letter to the editor the Register received on Wednesday.

Querin claimed Howard’s opponent, former deputy Todd Corbin is “immoral, unethical.”