Officer cleaning gun sends bullet into day care; no injuries

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an off-duty policeman in northeast Ohio was unloading his gun at home when it accidentally fired into a nearby day care center. No one was hurt.

The Akron Beacon Journal (http://bit.ly/2facBBL ) reports police are reviewing whether any criminal charge is merited over the Tuesday afternoon incident in Cuyahoga Falls. The bullet went through a home wall and a fence before lodging in a wall at a KinderCare Learning Center, where the officer immediately checked to make sure no one was injured.

The day care center’s corporate office says parents were notified about what happened.

The officer wasn’t publicly identified. He works for East Cleveland and also is a volunteer reserve for Cuyahoga Falls.

Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com

