Forum aims to save a life from drug addition

She stole, including from family to support her habit. “I was the one everyone watched their purses around,” Warren said.

“I tried heroin at 21 that was laced with fentanyl. It was like nothing I felt before.”

She was on a path to destruction until Jan. 16 when her family made the hard decision and finally called police.

“I don’t think I would be standing here if they had not,” Warren said.

A reoccuring message of Sunday's Community Substance Abuse Awareness Forum “Save A Life” was there is help.

Ottawa County Drug Court Administrator James VanEerten spoke of how the county is drug testing more people, jumping from 30 tests per year to 3,000 tests per year. In 2015, 75 percent of people who were appearing before the court had drugs in their systems, he said.

He spoke of the programs the drug court offers, including a 12-week outpatient treatment program.

“It is the last chance before prison,” VanEerten said.

There are more programs being created that are needed, he said. “We need to target mental illness issues that lead to drug addition,” VanEerten said.

Ottawa County, however, is still working toward opening its own detox facility. The county has to send people to detox centers in other counties.

“It can be a wait to get people in,” VanEerten said.

One of the people in the audience was Sen. Randy Gardner.

“This is one of the most important issues facing our communities, state and nation. It affects everything. It costs us in terms of lives. It is multifaceted — involving law enforcement, mental health and addiction counseling,” Gardner said. “It is important for me to be here to listen and learn.”