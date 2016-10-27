Drugs and professionalism dominate Thursday's Sandusky County Sheriff debate

The debate was moderated by the Fremont News Messenger and hosted at the Fremont Middle School. The newspaper asked prepared questions as well as written submitted questions from some of those in attendance.

Editor David Yonke spoke of recent discipline in the office of three sheriff office employees; dispatcher Adam Herrera, former detective Sean O'Connell and Overmyer, and asked how candidates would repair the reputation of the office.

“You have to be there. You have to be available on phone when there is a question. When you have a problem with one of your officers you get them in, you don't ignore it, You find out what is going on,” Consolo said

He spoke of investigating internal cases for law enforcement agencies for the Buckeye Sheriff Association. Consolo discussed one specific case in Logan County where a detective was accused of wrongdoing. The detective’s family was very involved in the county, including in law enforcement and in the prosecutor’s office.

“We ended up bringing him to justice,” he said. “Misconduct from a deputy cannot be tolerated. It will not be tolerated.”

Overmyer, whose time in office has been beset with problems of investigations allegedly not handled properly, employees working while under the influence and jail guards exploiting a mentally ill inmate for hours, said he handled those issues and the office is fine as it is.

“Unfortunately, we hire adults. We don't hire children and sometimes you can't control their actions. You are going to have problem children, sort of speak, in the workplace. You can't hold their hands,”Overmyer said. “I terminated some people, disciplined several people and some resigned because if not they were going to be terminated. I don't think there is a whole lot of change needed at the sheriff’s office at this time.”

Time is needed to turn the department around and repair its reputation, Hilton said.

“When you talk about wanting to change the culture in a department, it is not going to happen with just a new sheriff. It is not going to happen because you snap your fingers or wave a magic wand. You have to go in with a plan, you have to execute that plan and you have to stick to it,” Hilton said.

Hilton's plan.

“Professionalism, accountability, transparency and honesty.”

Overmyer, during the debate, was asked directly about the investigation into his alleged theft of drugs from a pill box and theft in office.

Overmyer was suspended by a three-judge panel after he was indicted in August on 43 criminal charges, 38 of which were felonies. He is accused of stealing from drug take-back boxes from area law enforcement, deceiving doctors to get prescriptions as well as theft from the Furtherance of Justice account.

He is scheduled for trial in March.

“In all due respect, I cannot answer a whole lot. I can say innocent until proven guilty,” Overmyer said.

He is focusing first on the election and then will face his legal issues after voters have gone to ballot box.