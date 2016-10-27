2 charged with killing ex-polygraph examiner found in tarp

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (AP) — Police say two men have been charged with aggravated murder after the body of a retired Ohio polygraph examiner was found wrapped in a tarp over the weekend near a Cleveland zoo.

The body of 65-year-old James Cashin of North Olmsted was found near the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on Saturday.

Authorities say Cashin died of blunt impact to the head and neck. Investigators say Cashin died at his home in August.

Officials say 29-year-old Anthony Kennedy and 22-year-old Seth Wood are charged in the slaying.

Police say Cashin and Kennedy had been in a relationship for about 6 years. Kennedy lived in Cashin’s house.

Kennedy and Wood remain jailed on $1.5 million bonds. An attorney who represented them in a separate case didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

