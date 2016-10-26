Sandusky man arrested for domestic violence

Charlie P. Coleman, 38, 2600 block of Pioneer Trail, allegedly hit Gretchen Howard, 34, 500 block of Elm St., Sandusky, in the face with his fist. He was listed as an Erie County jail inmate Wednesday, held on $10,000 bond.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office dispatched deputies at 9:22 p.m. Tuesday to the 2600 block of Alpine Trail, a location that has a Huron mailing address but is in Milan Township, on a report of an assault in progress.

Deputies arrived and found Howard holding a frozen sausage on her left eye, trying to reduce a bruise there. Howard told the deputies that when an argument escalated, Coleman hit her on the face with his fist. She grabbed a lamp and hit him over the head, and then Coleman grabbed her hair and threw her on the bed, knocking a cell phone out of her hand when she tried to call for help.

Howard then ran away and asked a neighbor to call the sheriff's office.

As deputies searched the area, a deputy arrived with Max, the department's police dog, and Max tracked Coleman to the basement of a nearby house. Coleman denied hitting Howard, but could not explain her injuries or why he fled, broke into another home's basement and hid from law enforcement officers, the report said.

Deputies photographed Howard's face and also took pictures of a bloody lamp and a large pool of blood on the bedroom floor. Safe Harbour Domestic Violence Shelter and the Erie County Children Services were notified of the incident, as Howard's children were at the home at the time.