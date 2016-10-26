Interim sheriff could be named tonight

The Sandusky County Republican Party is meeting at 7 tonight at the Fremont Municipal Court to meet with candidates and vote on who they want as interim sheriff.

Clyde Police Chief Bruce Gower, Perkins Police Lt. Chris Hilton, retired Sandusky County Sheriff James Consolo, and retired Fremont Police Chief Tim Wiersma are being considered.

An interim sheriff is needed to manage the Sandusky County Sheriff's office while Sheriff Kyle Overmyer is suspended. A three-judge panel provisionally suspended Overmyer from his elected position as the county sheriff after he was indicted in July on 43 counts, 38 of which are felonies. The charges allege he illegally obtained prescription opiates and stole county funds from the Furtherance of Justice account while in office.

Check back tonight for updates.