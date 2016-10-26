Clowns with machetes chase car in Danbury

Police were called to Port Clinton Eastern Road Saturday night by a man who claimed two armed clowns chased his vehicle down the road, according to the incident report.

The caller said two people, who dressed in all black with clown masks, chased his car with weapons in hand. The clowns reportedly ran north through a yard toward Van Glahn Road following the chase.

Police responded and searched the area with the K-9 unit.

The police dog picked up scents for both suspects and followed them north out of the area.

“The K-9 worked the area back and forth, but then it appeared as though the suspects headed in different directions,” Officer Josh Young said.

Police ended the search and returned to their vehicles after the clowns disappeared into the night. Young noted there was a safety concern because it was possible each suspect was armed with a weapon.

The clown phenomenon isn’t exclusive to Ottawa County.

In fact, some pranksters have been caught “clowning around” in other communities across the country.

But these Bozo sightings don’t have police laughing.

Police Chief Mike Meisler asked residents to stay safe.

“We’re asking for residents to contact us if there is another “clowning” incident,” Meisler said. “We will respond, and charges could result, depending on the circumstances.”

Meisler continued: “In this recent incident, it was reported that the subjects involved were carrying machetes. Obviously this is very serious and would be considered threatening to most.”

Danbury police can be reached at 419-732-2549.

