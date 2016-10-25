Fremont cop charged with OVI

Dispatchers began receiving phone calls starting at 6:18 p.m. Friday of a driver in a white Dodge going the wrong way down 20, a divided highway, in Lyme Township, just outside of Bellevue.

Deputies caught up to Robert Schultz, 58, of Fremont, on Ohio 99. He was on radar going 40 mph in a 55 mph zone.

He is alleged to have driven over the white fog line. Schultz pulled off the right side of the road, the deputy pulled in behind him but Schultz pulled back onto Ohio 99, the report states.

Huron County Sheriff Sgt. William Duncan activated his lights and pulled Schultz over.

The deputy approached the car. Schultz told him he was lost and was trying to find his way back to Fremont.

“The driver then identified himself as a Fremont police officer,” Duncan wrote in his report.

Duncan, who could smell alcohol, asked him if he had been drinking and for his drivers license. Schultz said he had four or five beers

“He retrieved his wallet and showed me his badge,” Duncan wrote.

Duncan put him in handcuffs until other law enforcement arrived. “Mr. Schultz was cooperative, but he seemed to be getting increasingly upset that I was taking enforcement action and he articulated that sentiment several times,” Duncan wrote in his report.

Schultz was taken to the Norwalk police department where he refused to take a breathalyzer test.

His vehicle was towed.

“During the inventory of his vehicle a small cooler with ice and two unopened beer bottles was located in the back seat. During a search of his person two small blue pills were taken from his front pants pocket,” according to the report.

The pills were sent to be analyzed to determine what they are.

Schultz has been placed on paid leave pending the outcome of the case, said Fremont police Chief Dean Bliss.

“We are taking this very seriously,” Bliss said.

Schultz is a full-time officer with the department. He has been an officer for about 20 years, Bliss said.

He could not recall Schultz having any other serious disciplinary measures.

City officials were notified of the incident, he said.