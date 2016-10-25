Bogle killers go scot-free?

Eighteen months after her brutal slaying DeWine won’t even say if she was the victim of a random act or if the circumstances of her death — the brutal beating she suffered and the way her body was disfigured — indicates a much more personal relationship between Bogle and her killer or killers.

DeWine has refused all comment since he took over the investigation in June from the Sandusky County Sheriff’s office and former sheriff’s Detective Sean O’Connell. In a news release, his office defined the slaying as a cold case, and determined it was solvable.

That’s what members of Heather Bogle’s family members had been saying, all along.

They complained for months that O’Connell and Sheriff Kyle Overmyer refused to followup information they provided about the people in Heather’s inner circle they suspected might be responsible for killing her, or might know who killed her.

But O’Connell and Overmyer never properly interviewed those people or ever considered them suspects, they said, which prompted the family to ask the FBI to take over the investigation.

But it was DeWine and agents from his Bureau of Criminal Investigation — not the FBI — who took over in late June after Overmyer suspended O’Connell for leaking the confidential records from the investigation to a friend to read. O’Connell quit three months later rather than be fired or face some other form of discipline for leaking confidential information.

Overmyer turned on O’Connell, and O’Connell turned on Overmyer, providing evidence that led to a 43-count criminal indictment and Overmyer’s suspension from office on Aug. 23.

An internal investigation by the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office — acting as an independent agency — was referred to county Prosecutor Tom Stierwalt to determine whether criminal charges should be filed against the detective. Both Stierwalt and Dewine, who Stierwalt asked to decide about criminal charges against O’Connell, failed to make any decision about it, at all.

Shopping for a prosecutor

Josh Feasel, Heather’s brother, said he has no more confidence in DeWine and BCI than he did in Overmyer and O’Connell. They’re just not competent, he said.

“(The agent) blocked my phone number and won't pursue any (of the) leads,” Feasel said. “Now he is going to my dad’s house and dropping off his business card in the door windows of my dad’s house.”

The BCI agent he talked with recently asked him for a DNA sample, but he refused. He’s reluctant to cooperate, he said, because he felt threatened before, during the sheriff’s investigation.

He doesn’t trust them and doesn’t understand why police have been dragging out everything about the investigation.

He won’t be intimidated, Feasel said, describing BCI as a Keystone cops operation.

DeWine refused to say whether agents asked Feasel for a DNA sample, or whether investigators ever asked any potential suspects for DNA samples. He refused to say if agents ever located the individuals the family suspects, or whether those individuals were ever interviewed or asked for DNA samples.

He refused to say if investigators have identified anyone as potential suspects, and DeWine also would not say whether agents believe Bogle knew her killer, or killers, or whether they are from here or still in the area.

Police have never speculated about a motive, and have refused to say if her slaying is a random act, or personal. Some law enforcement experts not involved in the investigation have speculated it was personal given how the the condition of her body when it was found has been described.

DeWine, who took over two prior investigations from O’Connell that had generated complaints from families similar to the ones expressed by Heather’s family, refused to respond to questions about why the detective would not have followed up on the information they’d given him, or why he would not have talked with Whirlpool employees.

Bogle was last seen clocking out from her job at Whirlpool.

DeWine could not say why public should maintain confidence in police.

“The Ohio Attorney General’s Office declines comment on your inquiry into this ongoing investigation,” DeWine spokesman Dan Tierney wrote back Monday in response to about a dozen questions the Register asked DeWine.

