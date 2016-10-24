Man held on $100,000 bond for fatal crash

Fremont Municipal Judge Robert Hart ordered Zachary Kramer held until he can post bond. If Kramer makes bond, he will have an ankle monitor and cannot drive a vehicle, said clerk of court Raquel Molina.

Fremont attorney John Ickes was ordered to represent him. His next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 1, Molina said.

Fremont police arrested Kramer several hours after he allegedly hit and killed Patrice Knappenberger just after midnight Sunday.

Kramer was driving in the 100 block of North Monroe St. when he is allegedly hit Knappenberger near her car.She was working as a health care provider when she went out to her car.

Kramer left the scene. Hours later he called police to report his car was damaged.

Police continue to investigate to determine if Kramer was under the influence at the time of the crash.