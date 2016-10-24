Authorities: Driver killed, 3 others hurt in head-on crash

The State Highway Patrol says 43-year-old Christopher Gusky was driving on state Route 113 in Elyria (eh-LEER‘-ee-uh) Township on Saturday evening when he crossed over the median, crashed into an oncoming minivan and then struck another car that was following the minivan.

Authorities say Gusky, of Elyria, died at the scene. The minivan driver, a 42-year-old Lorain woman, was flown to a hospital with serious injuries. Her two passengers, a 20-year-old woman and a 2-year-old girl, were also hospitalized with injuries.

Authorities say Gusky and the minivan passengers weren’t wearing seat belts.

The incident remains under investigation.