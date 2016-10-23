Sandusky Main Street Association director hurt in crash

James Gerken, 65, of Norwalk, was transported by medical helicopter to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo after a two-vehicle crash on New State Road at Hasbrock Road in Huron County, according to a press release from Ohio State Highway Patrol.

“He was talking at the scene and moving his toes,” said Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Kent Jeffries.

Gerken was driving a red 1950 Vincent motorcycle south on New State Road.

Gerken had picked up the classic motorcycle the day before in Tennessee, according to his Facebook page.

Vernon D. Graham, 56, of Willard, was driving his 2015 Equinox east on Hasbrock Road.

Graham failed to yield at a stop sign and pulled in front of Gerken, who hit the Equinox.

Gerken, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown off his motorcycle.

He had incapacitating injuries, according to the release.

The hospital could not confirm they had a patient by that name.

Everyone in the Equinox was wearing a seat belt, and no one was injured.

Alcohol is not suspected as a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.