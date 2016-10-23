Man charged after fatal crash in Fremont

Fremont police charged Zachary Kramer, 26, the man they believe was the driver, with aggravated vehicular homicide.

Kramer was driving down the 100 block of N. Monroe St. when police say he hit Patrice Knappenberger as she exited her vehicle. It is possible Knappenberger was working, providing home health care to a client at the time of the crash. She died at the scene.

Kramer was found several hours later when he called law enforcement to report his car was damaged.

Police interviewed Kramer, then charged him with Knappenberger’s death.

Fremont police Chief Dean Bliss declined to comment on whether Kramer made any admissions.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol helped police reconstruct the crash scene, Bliss said.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash to determine whether Kramer was under the influence at the time of the crash.

Kramer has moving violations on his driving record, according to court records. He was charged in 2013 with driving with a suspended license. He was charged with intoxicated disorderly conduct in 2012 and drug paraphernalia in 2013, according to a search of public court records.

Kramer is being held at the Sandusky County jail until his arraignment.