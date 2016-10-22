Violent home invasion not random

Vincete Morales Mendez, 45, was lying in bed in his home on the 1700 block of W. Perkins Ave. when two men he didn’t know entered his bedroom and demanded money, according to a police report.

Mendez was hit in the head, he thinks by a gun but he did not see it. He gave the men cash when they threatened to kill him. They also took his cell phone, the report indicates.

Mendez waited for a moment before he walked to El Patron where police were called. Sandusky paramedics were called to treat wounds to his head.

Detective Jon Huffman, who was also called to the scene, was not available to interview.

“We are working on a potential lead. This does not appear to be random,” said Sandusky Police Chief John Orzech said.