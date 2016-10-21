Truck gets stuck

“The driver was on Ohio 2 looking for Ohio 20 when his GPS quit working,” Zender said “he got off at Ohio 53 and was making his way through town to try to turn around and didn’t see the 12’9” sign on the viaduct and got the truck stuck.”

Norfolk Southern employees are on scene along with Port Clinton Police and Terry’s Towing. “We are waiting right now for another truck to come,” Zender said “the load has to be transferred before the truck can be moved.”

According to a Norfolk Southern employee, the trains will continue to run but at minimal speed.

Fulton Street between Third and Fourth will remain closed until truck and trailer are removed.