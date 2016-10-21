Report: Shooting justified in humane society officer attack

The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office released a report on Thursday that says McCullen Webb in March broke the windshield of humane society officer Timothy Harland’s vehicle with a barbell that he’d parked outside the Akron home of Webb’s mother.

Authorities say Webb struck the officer with a shovel and sliced his head, face and arms.

Prosecutors say Officer John Turnure shot Webb in the leg after Webb refused orders to drop the weapon and police unsuccessfully tried twice to stun him.

Webb, who has mental health issues, pleaded guilty in September to felonious assault. He was sentenced on Thursday to six years in prison.