Ohio group to create model policy for law enforcement drones

Attorney General Mike DeWine announced the group’s formation Thursday. His statement noted that unmanned aircraft systems can be used for various investigative purposes. Some of those include crime scene and traffic accident investigations, missing person cases, SWAT investigations and active shooter situations.

The new group includes individuals from the fields of aviation, education and law enforcement who will recommend best drone practices and protocols for consideration by law enforcement agencies across the state.

DeWine says the advisory group will pay particular attention to privacy concerns that arise from the use of unmanned aircraft systems.