Man goes ballistic after woman won't watch porn

East Washington Street resident Sanford E. Tye, 54, landed aggravated menacing and threat of domestic violence misdemeanors for the incident occurring early Friday morning.

A woman told Sandusky police how Tye was throwing items around her apartment, shattering some glass in the process. This occurred after the woman refused to view naked people on her TV.

Tye ended up breaking the videotape containing the pornographic material.

Upon questioning from police, Tye denied any wrongdoing. But an officer decided to pursue charges for fear that Tye would act upon his threats. As of late Friday, he remains locked up in the Erie County jail on a no bond order.

