Man accused of chaining, raping teen relative swaps lawyers

The Blade newspaper (http://bit.ly/2epQVPg ) reports a Lucas County judge made the swap Thursday for 53-year-old Timothy Ciboro, of Toledo.

He said he wanted to withdraw pending motions in his case and proceed with a trial set for Oct. 31. The judge denied the request, noting she previously decided not to let Ciboro represent himself because of his conduct in court, including interruptions and outbursts.

Ciboro has denied the allegations against him.

His 28-year-old son, Esten Ciboro, also is charged with rape and is representing himself. He hasn’t responded to requests for comment.

Both pleaded not guilty.

Information from: The Blade, http://www.toledoblade.com/