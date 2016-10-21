Familiar faces want to be sheriff

Retired sheriff’s detective James Consolo, Perkins police Lt. Chris Hilton, Clyde police Chief Bruce Gower and former Fremont police Chief Tim Wiersma applied to be considered for appointment as interim sheriff, said Justin Smith, Sandusky County Republican Party chair.

The public meeting to select the interim sheriff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday when the party central committee meets at Fremont Municipal Court.

Hilton is an Independent and, while the committee accepted his application, it may not go much further.

“We are going to vote whether or not to let Mr. Hilton speak. I am letting the committee vote to decide that,” Smith said.

“I will be there. I do not know if they will let me speak. I would hope they would take the partisanship out of it and allow all four candidates to speak,” Hilton said.

The person who gets chosen will be sworn in to run the office through the remainder of the year.

Smith said Consolo, Wiersma and Gower are all registered Republicans.

Hilton may not be the only one to have a bumpy road.

Wiersma retired last year as Fremont's police chief after being investigated for ordering officers to destroy a memo that other officers felt contained a racially insensitive comment in which he included a witness statement that a suspect 'was brown skinned (like a Crayola crayon)'”

No charges were filed against Wiersma.

An interim sheriff is necessary because Sheriff Kyle Overmyer was suspended after being indicted on 43 felony counts, including drug and theft charges, in August. Capt. Steve Stotz has been running the office since then.

The Sheriff's position is up for election on the November ballot, with Overmyer running against Consolo and Hilton.

Whoever is elected would take over the office Jan. 1.

Overmyer could be re-elected despite the indictment and the local Republican party still supports him.

“We support Overmyer. He is the Republican nominee and we back our candidate,” Smith said.

If Overmyer wins that would allow the Republican party to retain control of the office until the next election.

Overmyer is scheduled to stand trial in March.

If Overmyer is found guilty or pleads to the charges he would be removed from office and the next election for the county sheriff office, normally a four-year term, would be moved to 2018, two years early, Smith said.

There are 44 members on the party central committee with 23 members needed to be present to hold the Oct. 26 meeting, which is open to the public.

Members will hear from candidates in executive session after which they will come out and vote by voice in public.