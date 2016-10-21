Facebook helps PPD catch LaQuinta robbery suspects

Officers on Friday arrested engaged couple Daniel C. White, 33, and Rebecca J. White, 35, at their Third Street home in Sandusky.

They charged:

• Daniel with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and a parole violation

• Rebecca with complicity to aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony

As of late Friday, both remain locked up inside the Erie County jail. Daniel has a no bond order while Rebecca’s bail amount is set at $25,000.

Sometime after 11 p.m. Oct. 15, it appears Daniel walked inside the La Quinta Inns and Suites on Milan Road (U.S. 250). He then brandished a knife and slashed a front desk clerk’s hand.

Before leaving, Daniel allegedly said he would “blow this hotel up” if anyone called 911.

He then left on foot with an unknown amount of cash from a hotel register and entered a white van apparently driven by Rebecca.

Detectives on Thursday asked fans of the department’s Facebook page to provide any information they could about this case. Shortly thereafter, a person informed police of not only a location but their plans to ditch town.

First responders then stormed to the couple’s Third Street home in Sandusky and arrested them sometime early Friday afternoon.

“The Facebook tip is what led us to that direction,” Perkins police Chief Ken Klamar said. “It’s very beneficial that we have that many followers and how people feel confident enough that they can give us those tips which are crucial to bring these offenders to justice.”

