Trio cited for being inside condemned house

Heather L. Fox, James R. Risk and Jeffrey P. Engleman all were cited by police after they were found at a house in 1015 Hancock Ave. The police report did not list ages for the three.

Officer Ken B. Gautschi Jr. wrote in his report that he was sent to the scene at 10:31 p.m. Wednesday after police received an anonymous call about people inside the house. The house is clearly marked as condemned by the city.

The officer found Risk nearby, and Risk eventually admitted he had been living there. When Gauschi and another officer checked the house, Fox and Engleman were found inside. It appeared that other people had been in the house but fled out the back door.

Engleman was taken to a homeless shelter while the other two left the area without incident, police said.