Suspect slashes hotel clerk's hand, leaves with cash

PERKINS TWP. — Perkins police detectives need the community’s help in identifying and locating a suspect committing aggravated robbery last week at a local hotel.

Sometime just after 11 p.m. Saturday, a man in a gray hooded “Bengals football” sweatshirt entered the La Quinta Inns and Suites on Milan Road (U.S. 250), brandished a knife and slashed a front desk clerk’s hand.

Before leaving, the suspect allegedly said he would “blow this hotel up” if anyone called 911.

The suspect then left on foot with an unknown amount of cash from a hotel register and entered a white van driven by an accomplice.

“We believe there were two guys involved,” Perkins police Detective Joe Rotuno said. “We are trying to find out the identities. We are trying to locate this vehicle. We are looking for other video to see if we can’t track a little better about where the vehicle went.”

Submit a tip

Perkins police detectives ask anyone with information to anonymously come forward. Email rotuno@perkinstownship.com or call 419-627-0824, ext.5

