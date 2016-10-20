Public invited to addiction recovery panel

A public forum, consisting of recovering addicts and prominent area leaders, will reach out to the Oak Harbor community Sunday afternoon.

“This is an issue that is very near and dear to my heart,” Ottawa County commissioner Mark Stahl said. “A lot of the problems we have in society can be tied back to drug or alcohol abuse.”

The panel began educating the public on dangerous drugs with its first presentation in Genoa High School earlier this year. Organizers plan to bring the forum to other schools to bring awareness to area’s drug epidemic.

“I think we need to get in front of parents, families, and people who may be abusing heorin,” Stahl said. “We need to give them an education and let them know about their recovery options.”

Stahl said the drug epidemic isn’t a problem exclusive to Ottawa County. In fact, heroin and other dangerous drugs routinely cause overdoses and opioid-related deaths across the state.

“These drugs represent an attack on our people and our workforce,” Stahl said. “Heroin, which has been called the devil of all drugs, impacts us on every level society.”

Sunday’s public forum in Oak Harbor will be the second stop on the panel’s tour of Ottawa County.

Organizers with the Oak Harbor Area Chamber of Commerce said they were thrilled to bring the program to the village.

“This is worth doing because drugs are a problem in all communities,” said Valerie Winterfield, executive director of Oak Harbor’s chamber of commerce. “This is something that needs to be talked about.”

Who’s on the panel?

• Mark Stahl, Ottawa County commissioner

• Steve Levorchick, Ottawa County Sheriff

• Mark Mulligan, Ottawa County prosecutor

• James VanEerten, Ottawa County Drug Court administrator

• Joel Barton, Ottawa County Drug Task Force agent

• Daniel Cadigan, Ottawa County coroner

• Erika Warren, recovering addict since 2013

• Nate Kehlmeier, recovering addict since 2008

Want to go?

WHAT: Community Substance Abuse Awareness Forum

WHEN: 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday

WHERE: Oak Harbor High School auditorium

